New town councillors sought for Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 August 2020

Budleigh Salterton Public Hall. Ref exb 22-16AW 9220. Picture: Alex Walton

Budleigh Salterton Public Hall. Ref exb 22-16AW 9220. Picture: Alex Walton

Can you represent the residents of Budleigh Salterton on the town council?

Budleigh Salterton Town Council is looking to co-opt two new councillors and is inviting residents to come forward.

The town council currently has 10 councillors and is led by town mayor Michael Hilliar and deputy mayor Roger Sheriff.

Town councillors make decisions on a variety of issues in the town including grant aid funding requests and is consultee on planning applications made in the town.

Meetings are currently conducted via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone interested in becoming a town councillor should fill out an application form and return it to town clerk Jo Vanstone by Monday, September 7.

Applications should be posted to Mrs J E Vanstone, town clerk, Budleigh Salterton Town Council, Council Offices, Station Road, Budleigh Salterton, EX9 6RJ.

Alternatively email clerk@budleightowncouncil.gov.uk or ring 01395 442245

