Town council survey reveals ‘no consensus’ over how to make Budleigh town centre safer

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google Archant

A survey has revealed that there is ‘no consensus’ over the future of Budleigh Salterton’s high street.

Budleigh Salterton Town Council had agreed to undertake the survey after proposals for temporary alterations to the town centre to help with social distancing were criticised by traders and residents.

The results of the survey, which closed at the beginning of October, were presented to the town council on Monday, November 23.

The main conclusion of the summary report is that there is no consensus amongst local people about the way forward for the High Street.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Responses presented a really mixed picture, and it became quite apparent there was no one scheme which the majority of respondents wished to be carried out.”

The survey, which asked for opinions and ideas relating to the safety of the High Street in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, received 371 responses – 333 of which were completed via an online form.

More than 85 per cent of those who took the survey lived in Budleigh and the same figure said Budleigh high street was important to them.

Around half of those who took part in the survey said designated disabled parking bays are needed, with 21 per cent saying they were not.

Earlier this year the town council proposed to widen the pavements in Budleigh to make it easier for shoppers and 75 per cent of those taking the survey said the pavements are currently too narrow.

At the council Meeting, councillors thanked local residents and businesses who had made their voices heard through the survey and agreed that this had been a ‘huge learning curve’ for all involved as all the comments were ‘really valuable’ in gauging the wide variety of local opinion.

The Town Council is publishing a summary of the results, so that people can see the breadth of views expressed.

It will continue to monitor issues, for both pedestrians and drivers, in the High Street and will continue to review the many positive suggestions for improvement to see if an obvious solution becomes apparent which it can then bring it to fruition.