Budleigh’s tourist information centre reopens

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 August 2020

New volunteers at Budleigh Tourist Information Centre. Picture: Helen Warren

New volunteers at Budleigh Tourist Information Centre. Picture: Helen Warren

Budleigh Salterton’s Tourist Information Centre (TIC) has reopened its doors thanks to a new group of volunteers.

Budleigh Tourist Information Centre. Picture: Helen WarrenBudleigh Tourist Information Centre. Picture: Helen Warren

The TIC, in High Street, will be open between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Friday each week and the reopening comes at a time when tourists are starting to come back to Budleigh.

The centre will be able to provide advice on local amenities, accommodation and services as well as offering a range of postcards, leaflets, maps and books about the area.

Helen Warren, one of the TIC directors, said: “It’s very exciting to see the TIC open again and the timing is apt, as we have seen a recent influx of holiday makers to the area.”

Extra manpower is still needed at the TIC to cover gaps in the rota and absences.

Anyone who can give their time to the TIC should ring Alan Tilbury on 01395 442304 or Helen on 01395 442600.

