Budleigh Salterton through the eyes of artists

Otter Head by Kathleen Caddick. Picture: Brook Gallery Brook Gallery

See how Budleigh Salterton has been represented in many different ways by artists

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Otter Head by Cathy King. Picture: Brook Gallery Otter Head by Cathy King. Picture: Brook Gallery

This Christmas Brook Gallery in Budleigh Salterton is celebrating the many artists who have been inspired by local scenery and history.

It has compiled a list of the works of art on show there depicting views of Budleigh or Sir Walter Raleigh.

The 12 exhibits include paintings, lino cuts, a print and a wood engraving, with some representational interpretations and others more abstract.

Otter Head appears in three very different works, there are various views of Budleigh beach, and a few portrayals of Sir Walter Raleigh. One, by Chris Orr, is dedicated to his children, telling them to go and explore the world

Otter Head by Cathy King. Picture: Brook Gallery Otter Head by Cathy King. Picture: Brook Gallery

Angela Yarwood from the gallery said: “It’s fascinating to watch an artist translate a view into their own visual language, and no better example of this comes from the display of Budleigh themed works - each artist putting their own slant on what is, to us in Budleigh, that iconic view along the coastline.”