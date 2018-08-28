Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh Salterton through the eyes of artists

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 December 2018

Otter Head by Kathleen Caddick. Picture: Brook Gallery

Otter Head by Kathleen Caddick. Picture: Brook Gallery

Brook Gallery

See how Budleigh Salterton has been represented in many different ways by artists

Otter Head by Cathy King. Picture: Brook GalleryOtter Head by Cathy King. Picture: Brook Gallery

This Christmas Brook Gallery in Budleigh Salterton is celebrating the many artists who have been inspired by local scenery and history.

It has compiled a list of the works of art on show there depicting views of Budleigh or Sir Walter Raleigh.

The 12 exhibits include paintings, lino cuts, a print and a wood engraving, with some representational interpretations and others more abstract.

Otter Head appears in three very different works, there are various views of Budleigh beach, and a few portrayals of Sir Walter Raleigh. One, by Chris Orr, is dedicated to his children, telling them to go and explore the world

Otter Head by Cathy King. Picture: Brook GalleryOtter Head by Cathy King. Picture: Brook Gallery

Angela Yarwood from the gallery said: “It’s fascinating to watch an artist translate a view into their own visual language, and no better example of this comes from the display of Budleigh themed works - each artist putting their own slant on what is, to us in Budleigh, that iconic view along the coastline.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Strange grub-like sea creatures wash up on East Devon beach

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

Santa visits Harry in hospital on Christmas Eve 2016. Picture: DAAT.

Woodbury Common road set to be closed for 12 days in January

The B3180 Woodbury Common road will be closed for up to 12 days. Picture: Google

£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

Have the odd sea creatures washed up on an East Devon beach been identified?

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Otterton churches new glass doors marks culmination of ‘years’ of work

New sets of glass doors were dedicated at St Michael's Church, Otterton. Picture: Emma Cooling

East Budleigh youngsters visit Father Christmas

Father Christmas visits East Budleigh Community Shop. Picture: Peter Bowler

Littleham youngsters told ‘speak out stay safe’ on abuse and bullying

Children at Littleham Church of England Primary School with the NSPCC's Colette Hudson Simon Benham-Clarke and Buddy. Picture: NSPCC

Budleigh Salterton through the eyes of artists

Otter Head by Kathleen Caddick. Picture: Brook Gallery

Have yourself a very Bay Court Christmas!

Resident Maddy Bullock puting some decorations on the Bay Court Christmas tree. Picture: Annmarie Turner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists