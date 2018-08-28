Budleigh Salterton through the eyes of artists
PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 December 2018
Brook Gallery
See how Budleigh Salterton has been represented in many different ways by artists
This Christmas Brook Gallery in Budleigh Salterton is celebrating the many artists who have been inspired by local scenery and history.
It has compiled a list of the works of art on show there depicting views of Budleigh or Sir Walter Raleigh.
The 12 exhibits include paintings, lino cuts, a print and a wood engraving, with some representational interpretations and others more abstract.
Otter Head appears in three very different works, there are various views of Budleigh beach, and a few portrayals of Sir Walter Raleigh. One, by Chris Orr, is dedicated to his children, telling them to go and explore the world
Angela Yarwood from the gallery said: “It’s fascinating to watch an artist translate a view into their own visual language, and no better example of this comes from the display of Budleigh themed works - each artist putting their own slant on what is, to us in Budleigh, that iconic view along the coastline.”
