Budleigh's new Tesco Express set to open

Budleigh's Tesco is set to open on Friday, October 25. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Tesco Archant

Budleigh Salterton's new Tesco Express store will open its doors for the first time on Friday, October 25.

The Fore Street store, which has been built on the site of the former S M Prior and Sons furniture shop, will officially open at 8am.

Some 20 jobs have been created by the creation of a new outlet in Budleigh.

Budleigh-based fundraiser Debbie Newson, who is gearing up for next year's London Marathon, will be on hand to receive a £250 charity donation from Tesco.

Charities and community groups from the region have also been invited and will receive food from the store as part of the chain's surplus donation scheme.

Store manager Adam Williams said: "This store has been planned for some time, so it is great to be able to finally open the doors and serve the community here in Budleigh Salterton here for the first time."

Tesco's plans for the site have received a mixed reaction, with some residents saying the town should be a centre for independent businesses.