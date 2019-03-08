Advanced search

Budleigh's new Tesco Express set to open

PUBLISHED: 13:33 22 October 2019

Budleigh's Tesco is set to open on Friday, October 25. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Tesco

Budleigh's Tesco is set to open on Friday, October 25. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Tesco

Archant

Budleigh Salterton's new Tesco Express store will open its doors for the first time on Friday, October 25.

The Fore Street store, which has been built on the site of the former S M Prior and Sons furniture shop, will officially open at 8am.

Some 20 jobs have been created by the creation of a new outlet in Budleigh.

Budleigh-based fundraiser Debbie Newson, who is gearing up for next year's London Marathon, will be on hand to receive a £250 charity donation from Tesco.

Charities and community groups from the region have also been invited and will receive food from the store as part of the chain's surplus donation scheme.

Store manager Adam Williams said: "This store has been planned for some time, so it is great to be able to finally open the doors and serve the community here in Budleigh Salterton here for the first time."

Tesco's plans for the site have received a mixed reaction, with some residents saying the town should be a centre for independent businesses.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Paddle boarders and yatch that ran aground rescued by Exmouth lifeboat crews

Exmouth RNLI. Picture: Jogn Thorogood

Shed fire spreads to fence and garage in Exmouth

Fire engine

Woman sheds eight stone after plane belt extender needed

Sharon Wall lost eight stone on the WW plan. Picture: WW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Paddle boarders and yatch that ran aground rescued by Exmouth lifeboat crews

Exmouth RNLI. Picture: Jogn Thorogood

Shed fire spreads to fence and garage in Exmouth

Fire engine

Woman sheds eight stone after plane belt extender needed

Sharon Wall lost eight stone on the WW plan. Picture: WW

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lympstone ABC show hailed a ‘huge success’

Lympstone ABC's Jack Silk in action. Picture: JO TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Exmouth Town looking to silence the Lambs on Wednesday night

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Madeira receive super support from Ian Crook Wealth Management

The Madeira Gardens which are so loving tended and are now a third year Exmouth In Bloom gold award winner. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth 2nd XV battle well in defeat to Barnstaple II

Action from the Exmouth 2nd XV meeting with Barnstaple LL. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Withy Under-14s untie the Lacemen with a fine all-round show

Withycombe UNder-14 action
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists