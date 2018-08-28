Poll: Would you like to see a Tesco Express store in Budleigh Salterton?

The former SM Prior and Sons building, in Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton, which could soon become a Tesco Express store. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

A supermarket giant is pressing ahead with plans to open a shop in Budleigh Salterton but has reduced the proposed size.

Tesco has been planning to open a new store at the former SM Prior and Sons building, in Fore Street, for five years and it looks like the plan has moved a step closer. The national chain has submitted an application to East Devon District Council (EDDC) for a variation to the previous approval granted in 2014, removing the extension to the rear of the building.

The Journal understands that, subject to planning approval, construction on a new Tesco Express store could begin early this year.

A spokesman for Tesco said: “We carried out a detailed assessment of the site for the planned Tesco Express store. As a result of that review we concluded that a smaller store would work better on the site. We have now submitted plans for smaller premises at Fore Street for consideration by the planning authority.”

EDDC planners will make the final decision.