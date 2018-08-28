Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Poll: Would you like to see a Tesco Express store in Budleigh Salterton?

PUBLISHED: 15:04 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 22 January 2019

The former SM Prior and Sons building, in Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton, which could soon become a Tesco Express store. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

The former SM Prior and Sons building, in Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton, which could soon become a Tesco Express store. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

A supermarket giant is pressing ahead with plans to open a shop in Budleigh Salterton but has reduced the proposed size.

Tesco has been planning to open a new store at the former SM Prior and Sons building, in Fore Street, for five years and it looks like the plan has moved a step closer. The national chain has submitted an application to East Devon District Council (EDDC) for a variation to the previous approval granted in 2014, removing the extension to the rear of the building.

The Journal understands that, subject to planning approval, construction on a new Tesco Express store could begin early this year.

A spokesman for Tesco said: “We carried out a detailed assessment of the site for the planned Tesco Express store. As a result of that review we concluded that a smaller store would work better on the site. We have now submitted plans for smaller premises at Fore Street for consideration by the planning authority.”

EDDC planners will make the final decision.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

The crash occured on Rolle Street.

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

Bryony Smith who has lost weight with Slimming World. Picture: Bryony Smith

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

March 18th 2018 - snow blizzard in Phear Park Exmouth. Picture: Carrianne Nutt

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Exmouth woman loses nearly three stone in three months with Slimming World

#includeImage($article, 225)

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Injuries’ to be expected as snow and ice hits Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington Blues Under-9s net super sponsorship

Brixington Blues u9s are pleased to have Moreys convenience store as their new kit sponsors this season. Like Brixington Blues, Moreys is a long-established part of Exmouth life and business owner Mark Gibbins was very pleased to be able to sponsor the team. All involved with Brixington Blues Under-9s wish to place on record their thanks to Mark. Picture BRIXINGTON BLUES FC

Danny Lewis fires three twos on his way to East Devon Stableford success

Golf club and ball

Last-minute Salter strike settles terrific ladies’ derby match between Budleigh and Ottery

Madeira ladies see off Plymouth in Lacemakers Topclub competition

Madeira bowlers who took part in the Toorak weekend. Picture CAROL SMITH

Exmouth Nomads beaten by a slick Sidmouth 2nd XV

Action from the Exmouth Nomads meeting with Topsham. Picture EXMOUTH RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists