Budleigh marathon runner cuts the ribbon on new Tesco store

Budleigh's Tesco Express is officially open. Picture: Alan Dent Archant

Budleigh Salterton's new Tesco Express store was officially opened on Friday (October 25).

Debbie Newson is presented with a cheque for �250 for Hospice UK. Picture: Alan Dent Debbie Newson is presented with a cheque for �250 for Hospice UK. Picture: Alan Dent

Customers have been welcomed into the new shop, in Fore Street, which has created 20 new jobs in the town.

The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Budleigh woman Debbie Newson, who is running the London Marathon next year.

She was presented with a cheque for £250, by store manager Adam Williams, towards her fundraising for Hospice UK.

Mr Williams said: "It is great to be able to finally open the doors and serve the community here in Budleigh Salterton for the first time."

The new Tesco express store in Budleigh. Picture: Alan Dent The new Tesco express store in Budleigh. Picture: Alan Dent

Also in attendance for the store opening was mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt, chamber of commerce chairman Mike Hilliar and district councillors Alan Dent and Paul Jarvis.

The store has opened on the site of the former S M Prior and Sons.

Cllr Dent said the shop was a 'valuable investment' in the Budleigh economy.