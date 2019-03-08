Budleigh marathon runner cuts the ribbon on new Tesco store
PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 October 2019
Archant
Budleigh Salterton's new Tesco Express store was officially opened on Friday (October 25).
Customers have been welcomed into the new shop, in Fore Street, which has created 20 new jobs in the town.
The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Budleigh woman Debbie Newson, who is running the London Marathon next year.
She was presented with a cheque for £250, by store manager Adam Williams, towards her fundraising for Hospice UK.
Mr Williams said: "It is great to be able to finally open the doors and serve the community here in Budleigh Salterton for the first time."
Also in attendance for the store opening was mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt, chamber of commerce chairman Mike Hilliar and district councillors Alan Dent and Paul Jarvis.
The store has opened on the site of the former S M Prior and Sons.
Cllr Dent said the shop was a 'valuable investment' in the Budleigh economy.
Comments have been disabled on this article.