Plans for Budleigh one-way system scrapped – town council apologises over lack of consultation

PUBLISHED: 09:54 09 July 2020

Traders signed a petition against a proposed one-way traffic system in High Street, Budleigh. Picture: Jane Long/Google

Traders signed a petition against a proposed one-way traffic system in High Street, Budleigh. Picture: Jane Long/Google

Plans for a temporary one-way system in Budleigh Salterton have been scrapped after a groundswell of opposition from traders and residents.

Richard Long, of Richard's Menswear, with the petition which prompted a rethink on a controversial one-way traffic system in Budleigh. Picture: Jane LongRichard Long, of Richard's Menswear, with the petition which prompted a rethink on a controversial one-way traffic system in Budleigh. Picture: Jane Long

Budleigh Salterton Town Council had made an application to the county council for a temporary traffic order in a bid to make the high street safer for pedestrians, especially given the current social distancing guidelines.

The proposal could have seen traffic restricted to one direction from east to west and 14 parking spaces removed from the town centre, to allow pavements to be widened.

This was met with concerns from business owners and residents who were ‘aggrieved’ that they were not consulted and felt the proposals were unnecessary.

A petition against the proposed traffic order, signed by more than 45 town centre traders and more than 90 residents, was submitted to Devon County Council.

In a statement, the town council said it was supporting the cancellation of the order and apologised to businesses and residents over the lack of consultation.

The statement said: “Following the public health recommendations to help combat the pandemic, Budleigh Salterton Town Council (BSTC) had serious concerns regarding public safety in the High Street.

“BSTC councillors, taking advice from a variety of sources, formed an option to keep shoppers, visitors and businesses safe from the virus by widening a stretch of pavement and by reducing the volume of traffic in the High Street.

“The town council has received representation from businesses and residents expressing concerns about the proposed scheme and that they have not been consulted during the decision-making process.

“The town council apologises to all residents and businesses.

“BSTC mistakenly believed the necessary consultation had taken place, this was not so, and recognises it is the responsibility of the council to ensure all is done correctly.”

Richard Long, of Richard’s Menswear, coordinated the petition which was handed to county councillor Christine Channon.

He said a one-way system is ‘not required’

Mr Long added: “From the businesses’ point of view, the main concern is that we feel that the one-way system is unnecessary.

“We feel aggrieved that there wasn’t a proper consultation and we think it’s not necessary anyway.”

