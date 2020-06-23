Search continues for missing Budleigh Salterton teenager

Nam Vu Van Archant

Police have renewed their appeal for help to find a 16-year-old Vietnamese youth who has been missing from Budleigh Salterton for almost nine weeks.

Nam Vu Van was last seen walking in the town’s Station Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday 29 April. He has not been seen since.

Police have concerns for the teenager due to his age and because he was new to the area.

Officers believe he may have travelled to London.

Nam is described as Asian, of slim build, 5ft 9in tall, with short, black, straight hair. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured padded jacket, light-coloured tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Station Road or the High Street in Budleigh Salterton between 2pm and 3pm on the day he was reported missing, or anyone who has seen Nam since he was reported missing, is urged to contact police.

Police would like to hear from motorists who may have dashcam footage of the area on April 29.

Anyone with any information that could assist officers finding Nam is asked to contact police on 101 or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 664 of the 29/04/2020.