Takeaway bid for Budleigh High Street unit refused

Plans to change a former solicitors office into a hot food takeaway in Budleigh have been refused.

Planners at East Devon District Council threw out the change of use plans for 42 High Street, after flagging concerns that the proposal may impact on residents living close to the property.

The proposed opening hours for the takeaway were 3pm to 10.30pm on Monday to Friday, 1pm to 11pm on Saturday, Sunday and bank holidays.

The bid proposed the employment of on full-time worker and two part-time.

In a refusal notice, the council said the information provided with the application was insufficient to determine whether the proposed extraction and ventilation system will not cause harm to the amenity of near byresidents and the area.

It added: "There is the potential for noise and odours from the proposed takeaway to cause harm to the quality of life of residents."