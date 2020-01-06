Volunteers needed as bid to re-home Syrian refugee family in Budleigh area progresses

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A plea for volunteers has been issued by a community project hoping to give a family from a war-torn country a new home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Budleigh-Syrian Community Sponsorship group is closing in on being able to give a refugee family a fresh start in East Devon through a government scheme.

Now, as the culmination of a nine-month charity crusade draws nearer, the group is asking for volunteers to fill a number of roles.

These include those to help get a house and garden ready for habitation, befrienders, support volunteers and English language support.

A spokesman for the Budleigh-Syrian Community Sponsorship group said: "A year and a half after first starting to think about how to react to the plight of refugees from the Syrian conflict, the group is now close to being able to sponsor a refugee family to the area.

"The community sponsorship scheme sees local communities welcome a refugee family and support them in their journey to establish a new independent life in the UK.

"The Budleigh-Syrian Community Sponsorship group will provide this support to the refugee family.

"There is already a group of people who have volunteered their time to help with all the different aspects that will be needed, but we would welcome more people to become involved."

The government's Vulnerable People's Resettlement Scheme allows communities to offer a refugee family a new home and support them in their bid to have an independent life in the UK.

Similar projects have been launched in other Devon communities including one in Ottery St Mary.

The Budleigh group is looking for the following:

- Volunteers to help get the house and garden ready

- Befrienders

- Support volunteers to accompany on visits to the Job Centre, school and shopping

- English language support volunteers

- Drivers

- Interpreters

- Publicity volunteers

- Fundraising volunteers

Some of the roles will require background checks and the group will provide training and support.

Anyone interested should attend a meeting at the Holy Trinity Church rooms, in Rolle Road, Exmouth, on Thursday, January 16, from 7pm.

Those planning to attend should email budleighsyriansponsorship@gmail.com