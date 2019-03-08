Affordable housing is final hurdle in crusade to re-home Syrian family in Budleigh

The search for suitable and affordable accommodation is the last challenge in the project to re-home a family from a war-torn country in the Budleigh Salterton area.

Budleigh Syria Community Sponsorship has nearly raised the £9,000 needed to support a family to be re-settled in the Exmouth-Budleigh area.

Once that target is reached, the final hurdle left for the charitable organisation is to source affordable housing - approved by the district council and the police.

Jo Cant, who is chairman of trustees, said they have been overwhelmed by the support from the community since they set up 12 months ago and has urged people who can provide accommodation to come forward.

She said: "We were so thrilled that people have got behind us.

"If anyone has got a spare house suitable for a refugee family we would very much like to speak to them.

"We have already got a huge support network in place.

"I just wanted to welcome a family - they have had such a difficult time where they live. We can not solve the whole problem but what we can do is give one family an ordinary life."

The sponsorship scheme is part of a central government initiative aimed at getting communities to sponsor a Syrian family - selected by the International Organisation for Migration and the United Nations - to be re-homed in the UK.

As part of the process, the Budleigh group has to hit a £9,000 target to pay for language lessons, public transport, furnishings and will also provide interim funds for the family - so far they have raised £8,600.

Once they find the extra £400, they just need to find accommodation.

Jo said they are ideally looking at the Budleigh area, but conceded Exmouth will have better job opportunities and transport links.

The Budleigh Syria Community Sponsorship is continuing to fundraise and will be holding a coffee morning at Temple Methodist Church on Wednesday (May 29) from 10am until noon.

Anyone who can help with finding affordable accommodation can email budleighsyriansponsorship@gmail.com

