Budleigh community to rally round isolated residents

The Budleigh Salterton community is coming together to support the town’s vulnerable residents who may be forced to self-isolate.

Budleigh Salterton Town Council, the health and wellbeing hub, the Lions club, Budleigh Relief in Need, the medical centre and others are working together to make sure residents in isolation are catered for.

The hub is using its network to provide practical support such as shopping, prescriptions and meals.

This service is available for residents in Budleigh, East Budleigh, Otterton, Colaton Raleigh and Newton Poppleford.

Marc Jobson, manager of the hub, said: “We aim to use our current volunteering network to provide practical support such as: collecting prescriptions; shopping, financial support and providing meals.

“Clearly the situation is currently very fluid so the service will change to meet new needs of our community as they arise. We expect demand for the service to rise significantly over the next few weeks.

“We are currently using our own volunteers who are all registered and DBS checked.

“We are suggesting that if people wish to help that they look after their immediate neighbours.”

The government are expected to announce this week that elderly residents over the age of 70 should self-isolate.

Simon Blissett, of Budleigh Fish and Chip Shop, said if that occurs, his business will offer home delivery in the Budleigh Salterton area.

He said: “It is important that during a crisis fish and chips remain available and those isolated are not forgotten and have access to good nutritious food.”

Meanwhile in Otterton, the parish council is also setting up a network of volunteers to help those who have self-isolated.

Parish council chairman John Hiles said: “We want the people of Otterton to know that support is available to them and urge them to get into contact if they are self-isolating.

“A number of people are ready and willing to help.”

Woods Village Shop in Colaton Raleigh is also putting on a delivery service for essentials.

Call Budleigh Medical Centre on 01392 441212 if you or someone you know requires help.