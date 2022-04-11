Cllrs Caz Sismore-Hunt and Alan Dent, Chamber of Commerce chairman Helen Warren and Lions president Richard Allen discuss their love for Budleigh - Credit: Contributed

‘We got so much going for us and it makes its own climate’ - community leaders and charity champions in Budleigh have been reflecting on what they love about the town named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live list 2022.

The town was named on the coveted national list but also was in the top 10 places in the South West.

Community and civic leaders have been reacting to the news.

Former mayor Cllr Caz Sismore-Hunt, who has lived in the town for 35 years, said: “It makes its own weather – that's one thing I like and the scenery is pretty special.

“It’s good that we’re getting younger people in the town; there’s lots going on and I am really glad that the music and literary festivals have got a mention. It’s nice to know it’s not just local people that appreciate them.

“For a small town, we have so much going for us – people are friendly, staff and doctors at the health centre are friendly and efficient, Budleigh in Bloom puts on a lovely display every year.

“We also have our own museum and have some great sports clubs – croquet, bowls, cricket and football.

“We are also very lucky to still have our own library.

“I am delighted that we have been recognised but sometimes it is nice to be a sleepy little town.”

Richard Allen, president of Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, said: "I love living in Budleigh because it's a special town with a stunning beach within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, we have wonderful wildlife nearby including the River Otter beavers and we have a kind and generous community which was amply demonstrated during the Covid pandemic.”

Cllr Alan Dent, East Devon District Council ward member for Budleigh, said that while the town does have its challenges with house prices, a resistance to change from existing residents and a lack of activities for teenagers, it also has a strong community feel.

Having moved to the town in 2004, Cllr Dent said he was initially attracted by the nearby golf course, countryside, a unique climate and its convenient connection to Exeter.

He added: “Having come from the big smoke, we were attracted by the unspoiled beach in a Victorian town.

“It has its connections, but it also has a sense of community. There are all sorts of charities in the town and events taking place – Seachange is a thriving hub in the town.”

Chamber chair Helen Warren moved back to Budleigh 17 years ago, having lived there for a ‘few years’ as a teenager.

Mrs Warren, who is also a director of the town’s information centre and runs a small business in the town, said: “Apart from the obvious charms of the town, beach and stunning surrounding countryside, rich in wildlife, the thing that I appreciate most about Budleigh is the community.

“The recent pandemic proved how the community pulled together to help out those in need and how resourceful traders were in difficult times, offering free home delivery and pop-up local food shops when travelling was restricted and supplies hard to come by.

“Despite the town remaining unspoilt and largely physically unchanged for many decades recent events have proved that the town can adapt and respond in ways that reflect our modern society.

“Having recently compiled a list of clubs, societies and classes available in Budleigh for the new updated Guide and website, I was amazed at how much is on offer for all ages without having to leave the town.

“The community spirit is well demonstrated by the fact that tickets for a street party organised by the Chamber of Commerce in the High Street in June to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee have nearly sold out only two weeks after going on sale.”