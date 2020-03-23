Winners announced for 2020 spring flower show in Budleigh
PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 March 2020
Organisers of an annual flower show in Budleigh Salterton were pleasantly surprised to see a bumper crowd for this year’s event.
The Budleigh Spring Flower Show, held at the Public Hall prior to the Government guidelines advising against big public events, attracted many visitors and entries.
There were lots of daffodils, camelias and other spring blooms as well as home-produced cakes. Childrens’ cookery was also well supported.
Visitors supported what turned out to be the last event in the Public Hall before the pandemic arrangements began.
The winners of the cups were as follows:
Mrs Ragg Challenge Cup for daffodils – Eric Paver
Mrs L A Papworth Cup for camelias – Helen TIckle
Warreleigh Cup for hellebores – Sue Peters
Rosemullion Cup for best horticultural entry – Sue Peters
Furze Cup for cacti or succulents – Veronica Tosh
Best store cupboard entry – Margaret Keay with butterfly cakes
