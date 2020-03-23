Winners announced for 2020 spring flower show in Budleigh

Budleigh Salterton spring flower show 2020. Picture:Judith Stewart-Young Archant

Organisers of an annual flower show in Budleigh Salterton were pleasantly surprised to see a bumper crowd for this year’s event.

The Budleigh Spring Flower Show, held at the Public Hall prior to the Government guidelines advising against big public events, attracted many visitors and entries.

There were lots of daffodils, camelias and other spring blooms as well as home-produced cakes. Childrens’ cookery was also well supported.

Visitors supported what turned out to be the last event in the Public Hall before the pandemic arrangements began.

The winners of the cups were as follows:

Mrs Ragg Challenge Cup for daffodils – Eric Paver

Mrs L A Papworth Cup for camelias – Helen TIckle

Warreleigh Cup for hellebores – Sue Peters

Rosemullion Cup for best horticultural entry – Sue Peters

Furze Cup for cacti or succulents – Veronica Tosh

Best store cupboard entry – Margaret Keay with butterfly cakes