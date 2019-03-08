Advanced search

Golden recognition for Budleigh Slimming World consultant

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 July 2019

Alex got to celebrate her success with Slimming Worlds founder Margret Miles Bramwell and Strictly come dancing winner from 2016 Ore Oduba. Picture: Slimming World

Alex got to celebrate her success with Slimming Worlds founder Margret Miles Bramwell and Strictly come dancing winner from 2016 Ore Oduba. Picture: Slimming World

A weight loss expert from Budleigh has struck gold and has been recognised for the exceptional work she does in helping more than 100 people at her group every week.

Alex Jones, who runs the Withycombe Slimming World groups every week, has been awarded 'Gold' status for supporting members to reach their target weight.

The accolade is given to consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months, and who provide exceptional service.

She said: "I absolutely love my job.

"I'm passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight and seeing them succeed is reward enough, but being given this recognition for the whole group really is the icing on the cake."

Alex got to celebrate her success with Slimming Worlds founder Margret Miles Bramwell and Strictly Come Dancing winner from 2016 Ore Oduba.

