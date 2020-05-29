Slice of Lyme becomes latest Budleigh business to reopen

Slice of Lyme, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google Archant

Like many businesses, Slice of Lyme, in Rolle Road, was forced to close due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Thursday (May 27) the business reopened for business, offering a takeaway and collection service.

The café will be open Thursdays 5pm until 8pm, Fridays noon to 2pm and 5pm until 8pm, Saturdays noon to 2pm and 5pm until 8pm and on Sundays noon until 3pm.

Slice of Lyme’s takeaway hatch will be open for longer hours for coffees, cakes and West Country ice creams.

A spokesman for the café said: “We look forward to seeing our lovely customers again.”

This comes after another Budleigh café, the Cosy Teapot, reopened earlier this month.

The Fore Street café has a takeaway service offering teas, coffees, cakes and other food.

Meanwhile, tourist attraction Otterton Mill is now selling takeaway hot and cold drinks plus scones with jams and cream from its courtyard.

Some businesses have been offering delivery service through the pandemic.

Budleigh Fish Café continues to offer delivery of its fish and chips to properties in the town from Wednesday to Saturday and to households in East Budleigh on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Feathers Hotel is cooking roast dinners on Sundays and will deliver between 2pm and 5pm.

Marco’s, in High Street, also has a takeaway menu, and food can be collected or delivered to homes in Budleigh.

Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group continues with volunteers offering assistance to those in isolation with their essential shopping.

The group also supplies financial support to those whose income has been affected by the virus outbreak.

The support group has ring-fenced generous donations given in lieu of volunteering.

A spokesman for the group said: “We can’t emphasise enough how important it is to contact the hub if you are struggling.

“Please do not suffer in silence – we want to help.”

Anyone requiring support should ring the Budleigh Health and Wellbeing Hub on 01395 446896.

For more information, check out the lifelines on the back page.