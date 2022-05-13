Budleigh skatepark defaced with graffiti

Graffiti vandals have struck at Budleigh Salterton’s skatepark and at other locations around the town.

East Devon District Council’s REACT team spent several hours removing the graffiti on Wednesday, May 11. The chemicals for cleaning it up cost £65.

While the team were at work, several local residents came to thank them for their prompt response to the reports of the graffiti.

The skatepark had opened in October 2019 after a £150,000 revamp, supported by Budleigh’s local councillors.

A spokesperson for East Devon District Council said: “Graffiti is a criminal offence carrying large fines given out by a magistrate or up to a £80 fixed penalty notice issued by the council or by the police. If you see anyone doing graffiti please report it to us or the police.”



