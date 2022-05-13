News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Budleigh skatepark defaced with graffiti

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:15 PM May 13, 2022
Updated: 2:29 PM May 13, 2022
Graffiti at Budleigh Salterton's skatepark

Graffiti at Budleigh Salterton's skatepark - Credit: EDDC

Graffiti vandals have struck at Budleigh Salterton’s skatepark and at other locations around the town. 

East Devon District Council’s REACT team spent several hours removing the graffiti on Wednesday, May 11. The chemicals for cleaning it up cost £65. 

While the team were at work, several local residents came to thank them for their prompt response to the reports of the graffiti. 

The skatepark had opened in October 2019 after a £150,000 revamp, supported by Budleigh’s local councillors. 

A spokesperson for East Devon District Council said: “Graffiti is a criminal offence carrying large fines given out by a magistrate or up to a £80 fixed penalty notice issued by the council or by the police. If you see anyone doing graffiti please report it to us or the police.”  


Budleigh News

Don't Miss

James King is wanted by Devon and Cornwall Police

Police hunt Exmouth man over fraud incident

Philippa Davies

person
John Humphreys can be seen in the background of this photo showing children at the opening of Blackdown House

Photo shows John Humphreys with children while being investigated for...

Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
MP Simon Jupp.

East Devon MP rented property owned by disgraced John Humphreys, meeting...

Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Exmouth inshore lifeboat being launched

Exmouth RNLI rescue man trapped on sandbank

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon