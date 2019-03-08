Gallery

Teardrop volcano, spine and hopped flatbank to feature in £150,000 revamp of Budleigh skate park

The Budleigh Skate Park build in progress. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

A Budleigh skate park will be injected with a £150,000 investment.

The Lime Kiln skate park is to have a new design, comprising a teardrop volcano, spine and hipped flatbank, as part of a monetary renewal pledge by East Devon District Council (EDDC).

The authority has worked in conjunction with a local user group to produce the design for a new longer lasting sprayed concrete skate park.

A consultation meeting was previously held, where users of the park advised the council and designer/contractor Maverick Industries what they wanted included in their new skate park.

A final design was subsequently presented to the user group and, after a minor adjustment was made in response to a further suggestion from the users, they agreed that it not only met but exceeded their expectations.

A considerable amount of time has been spent on the design to ensure that there is no requirement for handrails, which are expensive and cumbersome. This will allow the park to have an open and free flowing feel.

A spokesman for EDDC said: "The council is grateful for the local user group's excellent input and hopes that the park will offer something for everyone to enjoy.

"The park is expected to attract wheeled sport enthusiasts of all abilities, both locally and from further afield."

Construction of the new skate park is underway with all the old equipment removed and the outline structure of the new park taking shape.

The design concept for the Budleigh Skate Park. Picture: East Devon District Council The design concept for the Budleigh Skate Park. Picture: East Devon District Council

The first concrete pour is scheduled for September 9, weather permitting.

Maverick Industries hopes to complete the skate park around mid-October and the council will be hosting an official opening event including a skate park jam and informal competition.

Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "The new design looks fantastic! It's great to see the local community getting involved to ensure they get a park to be proud of.

"I hope this attractive, free to use facility encourages tourism for the area and improves the well-being of locals who use it."

A spokesman for Budleigh Salterton Town Council said: "We are delighted that the skate park revamp is going ahead at long last and how important it is to include the children who use the park in its design."