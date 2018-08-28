Budleigh skate park set for £150,000 overhaul

The skate park in LIme Kiln Car Park, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

Budleigh Salterton’s graffiti-laden skate park is set for a makeover as part of a £1 million district-wide play park improvement scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Budleigh skate park opening in 2004. Picture: Jon Ryan Budleigh skate park opening in 2004. Picture: Jon Ryan

An overhaul of Budleigh’s facility, at Lime Kiln Car Park, is expected to begin early next year after the town council and ‘local users’ are consulted on the design.

The £150,000 revamp has been added to the district council’s capital programme.

East Devon District Council says it is ‘likely’ the skate park will receive similar treatment to the one in Exmouth. Last year the old facility in Exmouth’s Phear Park was demolished and replaced with a concrete facility.

A spokesman for EDDC said consultation over the design is planned to take place in August and September this year but that the timelines will be subject to change ‘as the project is initiated and planned in more detail’.

Budleigh skate park opening in 2004. Picture: Jon Ryan Budleigh skate park opening in 2004. Picture: Jon Ryan

For more on the council’s capital programme see page 9.