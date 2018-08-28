Advanced search

Budleigh skate park set for £150,000 overhaul

PUBLISHED: 11:27 08 January 2019

The skate park in LIme Kiln Car Park, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

Budleigh Salterton’s graffiti-laden skate park is set for a makeover as part of a £1 million district-wide play park improvement scheme.

Budleigh skate park opening in 2004. Picture: Jon RyanBudleigh skate park opening in 2004. Picture: Jon Ryan

An overhaul of Budleigh’s facility, at Lime Kiln Car Park, is expected to begin early next year after the town council and ‘local users’ are consulted on the design.

The £150,000 revamp has been added to the district council’s capital programme.

East Devon District Council says it is ‘likely’ the skate park will receive similar treatment to the one in Exmouth. Last year the old facility in Exmouth’s Phear Park was demolished and replaced with a concrete facility.

A spokesman for EDDC said consultation over the design is planned to take place in August and September this year but that the timelines will be subject to change ‘as the project is initiated and planned in more detail’.

