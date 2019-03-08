POSTPONED - Budleigh skate park event shelved due to weather forecast

The concept artwork for Budleigh's skate park. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

A skatejam at Budleigh Salterton's new-look skate park has been postponed due to the threat of bad weather.

The launch event, schedule to take place on Friday (October 25), was set to feature competitions and demonstrations on East Devon District Council's £150,000 concrete facility in Lime Kiln Car Park.

However, EDDC has confirmed that the event will no longer take place and an announcement on the rescheduled event will be made at a later date.

A district council spokesman said: "Unfortunately it's been postponed due to the forecast of poor weather."

The refurbishment of Budleigh's skate park was made possible by funds from Section 106 money gained from developers building in the town.

The skate park layout has been designed with the help of users and features a combined teardrop volcano, spine and a hipped flat bank.

It follows similar investment in a multi-use games area and an outdoor gym in Budleigh.