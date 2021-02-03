Published: 12:00 PM February 3, 2021

Kerry Fletcher (left) and Kim Kelly had their heads shaved for FORCE Cancer Charity - Credit: Kim Kelly

A Budleigh Salterton woman has shown solidarity with her sister’s cancer diagnosis by joining her in a head shave for charity.

Kerry Fletcher, who runs the Gingerbread House in Budleigh, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in November and her sister Kim Kelly wanted to show her support.

The 36-year-old was diagnosed just five months after giving birth to her daughter and said it came as a ‘total shock’, especially when told it had spread to her liver.

As Kerry was faced with losing her hair due to the treatment she received, Kim decided to do a sponsored headshave with the FORCE cancer charity benefitting.

Kerry Fletcher (left) and her sister Kim Kelly prior to their headshave - Credit: Kim Kelly

More than £3,000 has been raised so far.

The head shave took place on Sunday, January 24, at Kim’s house, with both of their families their for support.

Kim said: “I just wanted to do something alongside her (Kerry) to show my support and so she wouldn’t have to go through it alone.

“It was a very emotional time but we have managed to raise money an amazing local charity which Kerry chose for us to support.”

Kim thanked everyone who supported them as well as those who have donated.

Kerrystarted chemotherapy in December and Kerry’s plan was always to shave her when it started falling out.

“When the hair loss started though, I was still quite emotional and I couldn’t believe it when Kim said she would shave her head as well.

“We’ve always been close, and she’s been there for me since the day I was diagnosed but I never expected this.”

The headshave had to be postponed for a week after Kerry got rushed into hospital with a bowel infection, which then spread to her lungs and heart.

She then caught Covid-19 while in hospital and stayed at the Royal Devon and Exeter for more than two weeks.

She added: “It’s been a really tough few months so far but I feel incredibly lucky to have such amazing support around me.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s sponsored us but most of all I want to thank my amazing sister for doing something so kind and selfless.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/kims-cancer-headshave-for-kerry