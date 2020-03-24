Bid to save Shandford rejected as care home closure looms

A bid to rescue a much-loved Budleigh care home has come ‘too late’ to halt its closure.

Amica Care Trust, which runs a care home and an independent living facility in Exmouth, has confirmed it made a bid to take over the Shandford home which is set to close at the end of the month.

However, the Abbeyfield Society, which has run Shandford since 2012, said an offer from a third party was rejected as it came too close to their intended closure date.

The society also said halting the process would require Shandford to run with only a third of the beds filled.

The Station Road care home is set to close on Tuesday, March 31.

Keran Wilkinson, chief executive of Amica Care Trust, said: “We did reach out to Shandford with the view that we could offer a rescue plan but having met with the Abbeyfield Society it was not something they wanted to consider as they felt they were too far down the closure route.”

A spokesman for the Abbeyfield Society said: “Despite the lateness of this approach, the suggestions presented were carefully considered by the Abbeyfield senior leadership team but were unfortunately deemed unsuitable.

“This was largely due to the approach being made only two weeks before the home was due to complete its close and, as a result, two thirds of the residents had been found more suitable care placements elsewhere.”

The Abbeyfield Society said the few remaining residents were in the process of being found new homes so they came to the ‘difficult decision’ that it would be ‘inappropriate’ to halt the closure.

The spokesman continued: “Doing so would disrupt the process that was well under way with no guarantee of a different outcome, causing greater disruption and confusion to residents.

“Any halt in the process would also mean that Shandford would be required to run with only one third of the beds filled for a potentially lengthy time period, further reducing the financial stability of the home and causing significant financial pressure.”