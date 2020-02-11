Advanced search

Community interest company bid to save Shandford

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 February 2020

Should 'all possible steps' be taken to save the Budleigh Salterton care home set to close next month?

Families of residents at Abbeyfield Shandford and concerned members of the Budleigh community are set to ask whether there is support for creating a community interest company to run the home.

A public drop-in event has been organised to discuss the idea on Friday (February 14) at Budleigh Salterton Football Club between 4pm and 6.30pm.

The Abbeyfield Society last month confirmed its decision to close the home on March 1 due to the spiralling cost of maintaining the building and difficulty attracting new staff.

A panel of local people had been put together to investigate transferring the home to trustee management but they decided 'reluctantly' it was not viable.

Following a meeting at the home called by East Devon MP Simon Jupp, those campaigning for the home to stay open say there is a 'clear consensus' that Shandford should be saved.

Mr Jupp said: "At the end of last week I met with the relatives of residents at Abbeyfield Shandford to hear their concerns and discuss next steps.

"I will be meeting with management from Abbeyfield later this week to raise questions on behalf of the residents and their relatives.

"I am still concerned about the lack of clear communication from the charity and questions remain over the amount of money left by former residents.

"I will be updating family members next week and hope to get the answers they need.

"Relatives of residents have said to me that they would like more time to consider other options for its future before residents are forced to move elsewhere."

