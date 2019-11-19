Budleigh features in Devon author's latest crime thriller
PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 November 2019
A new crime thriller features Budleigh Salterton as a key location in a dramatic murder mystery.
Dark Edges, by Devon-based author Nick Fletcher, is a collection of five crime novellas set in Devon and Cornwall and all featuring private detective Max Slater.
The title story has the private eye visiting Budleigh on the trail of a woman suspected of murdering her husband by pushing him overboard from their yacht.
In the book, Budleigh is described as 'a pretty and still fashionable resort' famous for being featured in a John Everett Millais painting and as the birthplace of the actress Belinda Lee.
Dark Edges is Nick's tenth book and the fifth to feature his private-eye character.
"Max is a former journalist turned private detective and he makes up for his lack of experience with sheer perseverance," said Nick.
"He is driven by the need to see justice done even if he occasionally has to step outside the law to achieve it."
Dark Edges is available through bookshops or post-free by going to the author's website
