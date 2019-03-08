'Mindless morons' cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Three of the windows at the jubilee shelter were smashed. Picture: Caz Sismore-Hunt Archant

A former mayor has blasted 'mindless morons' who smashed the windows and burned the wooden frames of an iconic seafront shelter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A burn mark at the seafront shelter. Picture: Caz Sismore-Hunt A burn mark at the seafront shelter. Picture: Caz Sismore-Hunt

Budleigh Salterton residents and visitors were shocked to discover the 'jubilee' shelter, next to the Longboat Café, had been vandalised overnight on Saturday.

The shelter has recently been leased to the town council to look after and former mayor Courtney Richards has warned that the taxpayer will now have to foot the bill for repairs.

Speaking to The Journal, Mr Richards, who spearheaded a campaign for the town council to take responsibility for the shelter, said: "They are mindless morons - I hope these people are particularly proud of themselves as it's the people of Budleigh who will end up paying for this through their council tax.

"What sort of message does this send out to our visitors?

"I am very angry - vandalism is so pointless and sadly of course, with less police presence in the town, these people just seem to get away with it."