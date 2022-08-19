Donation from Freemasons to fire-damaged scout hut

Scouts in Budleigh Salterton have been boosted by charitable donation by the town's freemasons.

The Lodge of Harmony presented a cheque for £500 to the 1st Budleigh Salterton Scout group which lost a large amount of equipment, following a recent fire at their hut.

Their storage hut was destroyed in an apparent arson attack, with the loss of up to £60,000 worth of equipment. The wooden building, in Halse Hill Lane, was burned down in February.

Inside it were four large marquees, all the Scouts’ tents and camping equipment, and furniture.

Since then, scout leader Alan Rowe has been appealing for donations from residents and companies in the town to help them re-build the hut and storage areas, as well as buying more camping equipment which was lost in the arson attack.

Stephen Lacey, from the Lodge of Harmony, presented the cheque to Alan, who told the Journal: “We’ve got a few bob so far that’s come in from donations, and we’re applying for grants as well, so hopefully it will all come together in the next few months.

“Our intention is to clear the site properly first and then build a store and gradually increase it as we go along. If money flows in quicker we’ll do the main building right away.

"We’re gradually getting a few bits and pieces of equipment for our general use so we’ve started off on that road.”

Alan Lowe and his wife Ann have been Scout leaders in the town for 50 years, during which they had built up their stock of equipment and camping gear.

Applications are being made for grants but all support is welcome towards replacing vital equipment lost.

