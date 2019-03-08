Advanced search

List of councillors in uncontested Budleigh Salterton Town Council elections announced

PUBLISHED: 10:58 05 April 2019

Budleigh Salterton Public Hall. Ref exb 22-16AW 9220. Picture: Alex Walton

Budleigh Salterton Public Hall. Ref exb 22-16AW 9220. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

There were 12 seats up for election this year at Budleigh Salterton Town Council, but as 11 candidates were nominated, they have been ‘duly elected’

A list of candidates who have now been elected to the uncontested Budleigh Salterton Town Council seats has been announced.

Ahead of the town and parish council elections this year, 12 seats were set to be contested in Budleigh but as 11 candidates were nominated, the following were ‘duly elected’ to the town council:

Alan Dent

Pete Duke

Lynda Evans

David Hayward

Mike Hilliar

Alan Jones

Megan Kenneally-Stone

Penny Lewis

Roger Sherriff

Caz Sismore-Hunt

Tom Wright

Current town councillors Courtney Richards, Chris Kitson and Tony Gooding did not stand.

Steve Hall is standing as a Conservative Party candidate in the district and town council elections in Exmouth.

See the full link of candidates here

