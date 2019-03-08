List of councillors in uncontested Budleigh Salterton Town Council elections announced
PUBLISHED: 10:58 05 April 2019
Archant
There were 12 seats up for election this year at Budleigh Salterton Town Council, but as 11 candidates were nominated, they have been ‘duly elected’
A list of candidates who have now been elected to the uncontested Budleigh Salterton Town Council seats has been announced.
Ahead of the town and parish council elections this year, 12 seats were set to be contested in Budleigh but as 11 candidates were nominated, the following were ‘duly elected’ to the town council:
Alan Dent
Pete Duke
Lynda Evans
David Hayward
Mike Hilliar
Alan Jones
Megan Kenneally-Stone
Penny Lewis
Roger Sherriff
Caz Sismore-Hunt
Tom Wright
Current town councillors Courtney Richards, Chris Kitson and Tony Gooding did not stand.
Steve Hall is standing as a Conservative Party candidate in the district and town council elections in Exmouth.
See the full link of candidates here
Comments have been disabled on this article.