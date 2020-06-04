Permanent closure warning over Budleigh TIC – volunteer plea issued

The Budleigh Salterton Tourist Information Centre. Picture: Helen Warren Archant

A plea has been made for volunteers in a bid to secure the permanent future of Budleigh’s tourist information centre (TIC).

The TIC has been closed for a number of weeks, like many businesses, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Budleigh TIC is self-funded, and relies on ticket sales and advertising revenue.

With the cancellation of festivals and the closure of accommodation and places to eat, the TIC’s directors Helen Warren and Alan Tilbury have been forced to look at running the business with volunteer management and staff.

Mrs Warren and Mr Tilbury have warned that if no one is found, the TIC may not reopen.

Anyone who has spare time to sell tickets and guides, answer phone calls and respond to email enquiries is asked to come forward.

To register your interest, email helenlouisewarren@gmail.com or alan.tilbury24@gmail.com or alternatively ring Helen on 01395 442600 or Alan on 01395 442304.