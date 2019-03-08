Advanced search

Digital Decoded

New takeaway proposed for Budleigh High Street

PUBLISHED: 10:56 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 16 August 2019

An application has been submitted to convert a former solicitors office into a takeaway. Picture: Google

An application has been submitted to convert a former solicitors office into a takeaway. Picture: Google

Archant

A new town centre takeaway outlet could soon be coming to Budleigh Salterton.

A planning application has been submitted by Brian Male to convert the former Everys Solicitors in High Street.

The proposal is asking for permission to change the use of the ground floor from offices to a hot food takeaway and for the installation of an extraction system to the rear of the building.

According to the application, the building does not have 'historic value'.

The design and access statement said the change of use will not adversely affect any neighbours or cause any impact to its surroundings.

If approved, the new business will join three other takeaway outlets, including Taj Mahal Restaurant in High Street, Budleigh Fish & Chips and The Salterton Arms which are both in Chapel Street.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Hundreds of model trains to go under the hammer

A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7662. Picture: Terry Ife

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman’s home

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police to feature in behind-the-scenes documentary

Devon and Cornwall Police to be feartured in Call the Cops. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Hundreds of model trains to go under the hammer

A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7662. Picture: Terry Ife

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman’s home

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police to feature in behind-the-scenes documentary

Devon and Cornwall Police to be feartured in Call the Cops. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

New takeaway proposed for Budleigh High Street

An application has been submitted to convert a former solicitors office into a takeaway. Picture: Google

Budleigh to get new town centre cash point

Budleigh is set to get a new ATM after an application by Tesco was granted. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth’s Fortfield ground hosting Devon versus Oxfordshire starting this Sunday

Picture: Thinkstock

Father and son to ‘castaway’ in support of Royal British Legion

Father and son Chris and Elijah Gates are doing a castaway challenge. Ref exe 33 19TI 0080. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Esplanade to be closed in September for vital flood works

Closure of Esplanade in September will allow vital flood defence work to take place in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists