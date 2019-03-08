New takeaway proposed for Budleigh High Street

An application has been submitted to convert a former solicitors office into a takeaway. Picture: Google Archant

A new town centre takeaway outlet could soon be coming to Budleigh Salterton.

A planning application has been submitted by Brian Male to convert the former Everys Solicitors in High Street.

The proposal is asking for permission to change the use of the ground floor from offices to a hot food takeaway and for the installation of an extraction system to the rear of the building.

According to the application, the building does not have 'historic value'.

The design and access statement said the change of use will not adversely affect any neighbours or cause any impact to its surroundings.

If approved, the new business will join three other takeaway outlets, including Taj Mahal Restaurant in High Street, Budleigh Fish & Chips and The Salterton Arms which are both in Chapel Street.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.