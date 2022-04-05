Budleigh's 'overwhelming' show of support for Ukraine

Budleigh Salterton’s show of support for Ukraine is continuing, with the town’s Lions Club saying it is ‘overwhelmed’ by the response from local residents.

Lions clubs in the UK are channelling money to their counterpart clubs in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova, who are on the front line of the humanitarian aid effort.

The Budleigh Salterton Lions have been holding street collections and inviting donations at their regular quiz and bingo nights.

The latest initiative is the sale of lapel pins in the Ukraine colours of yellow and blue, made by Ann Wren and other members of the Budleigh Community Workshop.

Richard Allen, president of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, said: “"On behalf of all the Budleigh Lions I would like to thank Ann, Katherine and the rest of the team at the Workshop for this kind and thoughtful donation.

“I am overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of people in our local community. We will sell the pins at our regular quiz and bingo nights and all the money raised will go into the Refugees Appeal fund. The response to the Appeal has been fantastic. We have raised £3,100 so far and with the help of the local community we will continue to try and raise more".

The pins will be on sale at the bingo night tomorrow evening, Wednesday, April 6, at Budleigh Salterton Public Hall.

The Lions also have a JustGiving page, collecting online donations. The page explains: “Budleigh Salterton Lions Club is collecting donations to support the appeal for the Ukrainian refugees.

“Every penny that is donated through the Lions Club goes to that cause because our operating costs are paid for by the Lions themselves.

“The money will be directed to Lions Clubs in the receiving countries to be able to purchase what is needed.

“They are aware of what is needed to assist the people who are fleeing to safety. Every penny that is donated goes to Lions to help others and provide vital assistance where it is needed.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the Ukraine appeal online can visit the Budleigh Salterton Lions website or the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club Ukraine Crisis appeal page on JustGiving.



