Younger baker Sophia is top of the class at flower show

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 April 2019

14-year-old Sophia Rehbock won the store cupboard category of the Budleigh Salterton Spring Flower and Produce Show. Picture:Sharon Rehbock

14-year-old Sophia Rehbock won the store cupboard category of the Budleigh Salterton Spring Flower and Produce Show. Picture:Sharon Rehbock

Sophia Rehbock, 14, won a baking contest at the Budleigh Salterton Spring Flower and Produce Show.

View of the Public Hall. Picture:Judith Stewart-YoungView of the Public Hall. Picture:Judith Stewart-Young

This year’s annual flower and produce show in Budleigh Salterton has been hailed an success.

More than 350 people packed into the Public Hall, Station Road, for the show which highlighted the best gardening displays of the spring.

One of the highlights of the show was 14-year-old Sophia Rehbock beating adult competition in the best store cupboard entry category.

A spokesman for the organisers said this year’s show offered inspiration with not only notable displays of daffodils, camellias and hellebores but also some ‘exciting’ cakes and bakes.

Sophia Rehbock, 14, who won the store cupboard category at the Budleigh Salterton Spring Flower and Produce Shiow. Picture: Sharon RehbockSophia Rehbock, 14, who won the store cupboard category at the Budleigh Salterton Spring Flower and Produce Shiow. Picture: Sharon Rehbock

The awards handed out on the day were as follows:

Mrs Ragg Cup (most points for daffodils) – Eric Paver

Mrs L A Papworth Cup (most points for camellias) – Helen Tickle

Warreleigh Challenge Cup (most points for hellebores) – Sue Peters

Easter cup cakes by Theo Hooper (aged nine). Picture: Judith Stewart-YoungEaster cup cakes by Theo Hooper (aged nine). Picture: Judith Stewart-Young

Furze Cup (best cactus, succulent or alpine entry) – Karen Rowley

Rosemullion cup (best horticultural entry) – Diana Tremlett

Best store cupboard entry – Sophia Rehbock

Karen Rowley (foreground) receiving the Furze Cup for best Alpine. Picture: Judith Stewart-YoungKaren Rowley (foreground) receiving the Furze Cup for best Alpine. Picture: Judith Stewart-Young

Diana Tremlett receiving cup for best horticultural entry with chairman Sue Peters. Picture:Janet ParrishDiana Tremlett receiving cup for best horticultural entry with chairman Sue Peters. Picture:Janet Parrish

