Younger baker Sophia is top of the class at flower show
PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 April 2019
Archant
Sophia Rehbock, 14, won a baking contest at the Budleigh Salterton Spring Flower and Produce Show.
This year’s annual flower and produce show in Budleigh Salterton has been hailed an success.
More than 350 people packed into the Public Hall, Station Road, for the show which highlighted the best gardening displays of the spring.
One of the highlights of the show was 14-year-old Sophia Rehbock beating adult competition in the best store cupboard entry category.
A spokesman for the organisers said this year’s show offered inspiration with not only notable displays of daffodils, camellias and hellebores but also some ‘exciting’ cakes and bakes.
The awards handed out on the day were as follows:
Mrs Ragg Cup (most points for daffodils) – Eric Paver
Mrs L A Papworth Cup (most points for camellias) – Helen Tickle
Warreleigh Challenge Cup (most points for hellebores) – Sue Peters
Furze Cup (best cactus, succulent or alpine entry) – Karen Rowley
Rosemullion cup (best horticultural entry) – Diana Tremlett
Best store cupboard entry – Sophia Rehbock
