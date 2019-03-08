Seafront webcams for Budleigh Salterton a 'fantastic' idea

The railings near to Steamer Steps Ref exb 14-16SH 9448. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The suggestion of putting webcams on Budleigh seafront has been hailed as a 'fantastic idea' that would generate interest in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town clerk Jo Vanstone proposed the webcams at the latest meeting of the town council's footpaths and foreshores committee.

Webcams are video cameras broadcasting live footage on a website - meaning people would be able to see live images of the seafront from anywhere in the world.

Mrs Vanstone told councillors discussions had begun with a person who has fitted similar cameras on Exmouth and Sidmouth seafront.

She suggested putting cameras at either end of the seafront, near Steamer Steps and at Blueberry Downs, but the main issue would be getting an electricity supply.

She said the webcam footage would stream, in real time, to the town council website.

Town mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt said it was a 'fantastic' idea with Cllr Alan Jones saying it would generate interest in the town.

He said: "There are loads of them all over the world."

The footpaths and foreshores committee agreed to allow the town clerk to put the wheels in motion on the idea.