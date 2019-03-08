Advanced search

Seafront webcams for Budleigh Salterton a 'fantastic' idea

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 November 2019

The railings near to Steamer Steps Ref exb 14-16SH 9448. Picture: Simon Horn

The railings near to Steamer Steps Ref exb 14-16SH 9448. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

The suggestion of putting webcams on Budleigh seafront has been hailed as a 'fantastic idea' that would generate interest in the town.

Town clerk Jo Vanstone proposed the webcams at the latest meeting of the town council's footpaths and foreshores committee.

Webcams are video cameras broadcasting live footage on a website - meaning people would be able to see live images of the seafront from anywhere in the world.

Mrs Vanstone told councillors discussions had begun with a person who has fitted similar cameras on Exmouth and Sidmouth seafront.

She suggested putting cameras at either end of the seafront, near Steamer Steps and at Blueberry Downs, but the main issue would be getting an electricity supply.

She said the webcam footage would stream, in real time, to the town council website.

Town mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt said it was a 'fantastic' idea with Cllr Alan Jones saying it would generate interest in the town.

He said: "There are loads of them all over the world."

The footpaths and foreshores committee agreed to allow the town clerk to put the wheels in motion on the idea.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Exmouth RNLI in seven-hour search for people swept out to sea

Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat R & J Welburn launches to assist in the search. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Exmouth RNLI in seven-hour search for people swept out to sea

Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat R & J Welburn launches to assist in the search. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Seafront webcams for Budleigh Salterton a ‘fantastic’ idea

The railings near to Steamer Steps Ref exb 14-16SH 9448. Picture: Simon Horn

Teenage rapist jailed for brutal attack on 10-year-old girl

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Exmouth Town’s midweek mauling at Tavistock - managerial reaction

Exmouth Town v Brislington match preview. Picture ARCHANT

Therapy company looking to put some ‘sol’ into former chapel of rest

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill of Sol Energies outside the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3196. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists