Published: 7:00 AM October 20, 2021

Lorraine Ralph, secretary and treasurer for Budleigh Salterton Relief in Need charity, receives a 'Certificate of Appreciation' on behalf of the charity from Richard Allen, president of the Lions Club of Budleigh Salterton - Credit: BSRIN

The chairman of the Covid Support Scheme run by the Budleigh Salterton Relief in Need charity has issued a heartfelt thank-you to the community.

Courtney Richards said the scheme had been a lifeline for many in the community.

He said: “On behalf of the trustees of Budleigh Salterton Relief in Need, I would like to give a heartfelt thank-you to the local community, charities, churches and councils for the financial contributions they have made that have enabled BSRIN to run this scheme since the start of Covid in March 2020.

“In addition to funds from the main BSRIN charity, donations were gratefully received from the local community via a Go Fund Me page, The David Gibbons Foundation, the Lord Clinton’s Charitable Trust , The Fryer Welfare Trust, The Lions of Budleigh, Budleigh Salterton Food Festival, Budleigh Salterton Nursing Association, The Norman Family Charitable Trust, Budleigh Salterton Town Council, The Budleigh Salterton Health Centre charity, Budleigh Baptist Church, The Charities Aid Foundation, anonymous donations, East Devon District Council Covid Fund and the Devon County Council Hardship Fund.”

Mr Richards added: “This funding has helped support a total of 86 separate households in Budleigh, Otterton and East Budleigh through these unprecedented times, with funds in excess of £67,000 being distributed.”

The support was given in a number of ways. A total of 36 of the households received regular financial support to ease them through the lockdown period where they could demonstrate a reduced income through Covid.

Another 11 applicants received support for one-off items where there was a lack of savings, or where savings had dried up as a result of Covid.

Some 67 (41 more than once) of the households received food vouchers which were funded by East Devon District Council’s Coronavirus Food Fund, where £5,000 was made available to purchase food locally.

This scheme was supported by Budleigh Unwrapped, High Street Fruit and Veg, The Crusty Cob (Budleigh), East Budleigh Community Shop, Orchard Wholefoods, Otterton Community Shop, Pynes Farm Shop, Sampson’s Butchers and Woods Village Shop (Colaton Raleigh).

A total of 30 of the households received vouchers up to the value of £100, funded by the Devon County Council ‘Covid Winter Hardship Grant’. This funding provided support with utility bills or vouchers towards food at one of the local supermarkets.

Of the 86 households, 15 accessed all of the support offered.

Mr Richards said: “As we emerge from the Covid pandemic demand for the ongoing support has now subsided and BSRIN have closed the Covid Support Scheme. However, BSRIN will continue to provide financial support to those in need in our community. If you live in Budleigh Salterton and you want to apply for one-off support, please email bsrin.charity@gmail.com and an application form will be forwarded to you.

“It is good to see that we live in a community that comes together to support each other when help is needed and I would repeat my thanks to all those who made this possible.”