Returning favourites and welcome newcomers at the Budleigh Music Festival

Joe Pritchard. Picture: Courtesy of artist Courtesy of artist

Many of the performers are already popular with festival-goers, but there are also some who are new to the programme this year

Eliza Haskins. Picture: Courtesy of artist Eliza Haskins. Picture: Courtesy of artist

The Budleigh Music Festival takes place from Friday July 12 until Saturday 20, with a series of lunchtime and evening concerts.

Many of the musicians are already firm favourites with festival-goers. A sextet from the 12 Ensemble (July 12) will open the Festival and the Pleyel Ensemble (July 15) are sure to please, as their programme includes Schubert's much loved Trout Quintet. Pianist Wu Qian appeared at the first festival in 2005 and makes a welcome return with the Sitkovetsky Trio (July 17). Martin James Bartlett (July 18) made a memorable debut piano recital at the 2017 festival after winning the BBC Young Musician competition in 2014.

Newcomers to the Festival include the celebrated oboeist Richard Simpson who will be the soloist with the Festival Orchestra (July 16 ) and the critically acclaimed Elias Quartet (July 19). The award-winning choral ensemble Sansara (July 13) has a reputation for captivating performances, being among the leading exponents of the a capella genre that demonstrates magnificently the power and range of the human voice.

The festival ends on a high note with a semi-staged performance of Mozart's comic opera Cosi fan Tutte by the ever-popular Devon Opera on July 20.

The festival's popular lunchtime concerts (12-20 July) traditionally showcase the South West's aspiring youngsters and local performers. The finalists of the BBC Young Musician competition are among the most outstanding of their generation and often go on to glittering careers. Two recitalists in the 2019 programme are category finalists, cellist Joseph Pritchard ( July 17) in 2016 and Eliza Haskins on recorder (July 12) in 2018. Pianist Nina Savićević (July 15) is looking forward to competing in 2020.

A rare opportunity to experience a percussion-based programme is offered by Jerome Blackburn (July 18) and young violinist Isabelle Barber (July 16) will present a programme with a mid-European flavour. The talented line-up of soloists is completed by saxophonist Jade Gall (July 19) and guitarist Andreas Moutsioulis.

The Isca Ensemble (July 13) will offer something a little different as they are joined by oboeist Joe Sharp from Exmouth in a programme of popular favourites.

Entry to the lunchtime concerts is free but a donation is requested to help cover costs. For the full programme and booking details for the evening concerts please visit the Festival website