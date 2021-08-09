Published: 7:00 AM August 9, 2021

A memorial garden party featuring live music will be held in East Budleigh on 14th August to raise funds for the Budleigh Salterton Memory Café.

A garden party which raises much needed funds for the memory café at the Budleigh Seachange community hub will be held once again this year on Saturday 14th August. The event will feature live music from four locally based musicians - country/folk singer Sarah Yeo, folk singer/guitarist Greg Hancock, singer/songwriter James Kirby and pianist Anna Jones.

The organiser, Jeff Sleeman, is holding this year’s event in memory of his mother Peggy Sleeman who lived in East Budleigh for over thirty five years before her death in January 2020 at the age of ninety eight.

Said Jeff, ‘Both my parents benefitted enormously from attending the memory club which helps and supports people with dementia and their carers. My mother took my father, Jim for several years as his memory declined prior to his death in 2014 and then continued going as a helper, despite being in her nineties herself. She was a well-known and much loved figure in the village and at the community hub and it is nice to be able to honour her memory in this way.’

The event starts at 2.00 pm and admission is by voluntary donation. For more information call Jeff on 07977 272174.