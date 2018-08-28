Budleigh mayor looks back on a good 2018 and looks forward to a ‘challenging’ 2019.

Town mayor councillor Tom Wright has been looking back on 2018 and looking forward to 2019.

He said: “2018 has been in most ways a really good year for Budleigh. It has been a year of celebrations, the 400th anniversary of Sir Walter Raleigh, the 10th anniversary of both the Literary Festival and Budleigh’s film society, both of which have gone from strength to strength, thanks to the volunteers who work so hard.

“We were blessed with a glorious summer and it was wonderful to see so many families enjoying our beautiful beach and seafront.

“We did have the problem of the ‘caterpillars’ but steps have been taken to ensure these do not come back.

“We had a number of new businesses come to enliven our High Street and make Budleigh a quality destination to visit.

“Our cottage hospital was reopened as a community health and wellbeing hub with the provision of medical services and a range of other activities to promote health and well being for all, from small children at the Carousel nursery to quality social activity for all ages, and of course the gym.

“Dr David Evans long term commitment to that project and the health of our residents was deservedly recognised by the awarding of an MBE.

“The Lions annual Gala Week was again a great kick start to the season and the late night shopping in December was a fine way to see out the year.

“We remembered the 100th anniversary of the 1st World War in a very measured and respectful way and I was heartened to see the participation of so many children in these events.

“Next year we hope to have secured the long term future of our outstanding cricket club by commencing the works to move it to its new ground.

“Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club does a great deal to promote sporting interests in our young people, as does Budleigh Town AFC.

“There is no doubt that we will be going through challenging times and navigating troubled waters but I am confident that Budleigh will take it all in its usual unfussy way and remain the wonderful place to live and visit.

“May I wish you all a very peaceful and rewarding 2019.”