Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir sings again

Published: 8:00 AM September 4, 2021 Updated: 8:21 AM September 5, 2021

Saturday, August 28 was a beautiful day, especially for a bank holiday, with the opportunity for the Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir, to sing their first concert since we all came out of the Covid 19 lockdown. That with a full spread cream tea as a tempter.

This was the choir’s first concert since the lifting of the lockdown and leading up to it, we only had the opportunity to hold three rehearsals. We held those under the marquee of the Seachange Hub, which is in the grounds of the old Budleigh hospital. In the many months of lockdown, we did manage to meet regularly on Zoom on Tuesday nights.

The format each week was to sing eight to 10 songs, each chosen by Michael Graham, our talented musical director. This would initially follow his direction on the piano but then using the wonders of YouTube, we would then all sing our own part, in the company of other illustrious choirs, such as London Welsh MVC, Morriston Orpheus MVC, The Calne Valley and even Mousehole MVC.

These Tuesday night sessions proved very valuable in keeping all the members of the choir together and providing a means to check on their welfare and safe keeping.

The cream tea concert was a proper village gathering, where Jenny Hill and all her fantastic helpers from The Friends of All Saints Church, East Budleigh, provided the most superb cream tea, which I know was enjoyed by all. The setting was perfect on the paved area in front of the church hall and the sun shone throughout the concert, which illuminated the many smiling faces of the audience.

The choir sang several of its favourite songs, including Anthem, Chattanooga Choo, Bring Him Home, Yesterday and When the Saints Go Marching In. We even managed to include The Hippopotamus Song, which allowed the enthusiastic communal singing of the well known Flanders and Swann chorus.

The Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir are now looking forward with enthusiasm to the performances they have planned for 2021 and are already planning a busy schedule for 2022. If any men reading this article have any interest in joining the choir, please contact us via www.budleighsaltertonmvc.co.uk