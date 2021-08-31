Published: 8:00 AM August 31, 2021

This year’s Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival, which returns live and in person this month, has a packed programme of events to keep all ages entertained.

Taking place between September 15 and 19, the exciting programme includes some of our best-known children’s authors with free family events and schools’ events which form part of the festival’s charitable outreach work to inspire children to read and adopt a life-long love of books.

The programme is lead by the multi-bestselling author Dame Jacqueline Wilson. Creator of Tracy Beaker, she will be presenting her latest book The Primrose Railway Children, a reimagining and updating of the much-loved story by Edith Nesbit. Horrible Histories illustrator Martin Brown will be getting everyone drawing as he talks about Up in The Air, the latest in the hugely popular series. He’ll also share Nell and The Cave Bear, his latest book for younger children.

The festival also welcomes the internationally best-selling and award-winning author and illustrator partnership MG Leonard and Sam Sedgman, the creators behind Beetle Boy. Their latest in the series Adventure on Trains has the spooky title Danger at Dead Man’s Pass, the thrilling fourth adventure in the prize-winning series as Harrison Beck investigates an ancient family curse.

The Devon illustrator, Katz Cowley, who created the pictures for the brilliantly successful The Wonky Donkey, will be introducing children aged from three upwards to The Fidgety Itch, The Bee’s Sneeze and Willbee the Bumblebee, and the author of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize winner Lunchtime, Rebecca Cobb, shares a new tale in her Aunt Amelia adventures. Cornwall-based husband and wife team, Naomi and James Jones, will celebrate the joys of difference with their book The Perfect Fit.

All ages will be getting stuck into the already sold-out model making workshops creating characters including Shaun the Sheep from Nick Park’s hilarious Aardman Films under the careful guidance of one of the Bristol-based company’s leading model makers.

As always, the festival will have free drop in events including Andy Cooper and Leigh Jackson’s delightful Harry the Hippopotamus story featuring at Friday 17th September Bounce ‘n’ Rhyme session organised by Budleigh Library. Over the weekend of 18th and 19th September in the Mini Marquee on the Green children can explore the magical adventures of Alice in Wonderland with activities and even Flamingo Croquet for the children on the Green courtesy of Budleigh Croquet Club. The storyteller Cat Weatherill will also be weaving fabulous tales in two free storytelling sessions on Sunday 19th on the Green – ideal for all ages from 3 to 103.

Families can spend the weekend at the Festival with refreshments available at the famous Marquee on the Green which includes a pop-up Waterstones bookshop selling signed copies of books by authors appearing at the entire Festival. Adult attendees at all events will be encouraged to wear masks and use hand sanitiser to protect audiences, speakers and the Festival team.

Though the festival wasn’t able to hold events in local schools last summer term because of Covid restrictions, it will be taking Kehinde Andrews and campaigner Jonny Benjamin into schools in September to talk about issues including mental health and racism. Teams of Year 9 students from local secondary schools will spend a day learning to create and perform poetry for the annual Poetry Slam! The historical fiction writer Caroline Lawrence will also be talking about her very popular novels in special events for Years 7 and 8 at Exmouth Community College and local author Clare Helen Welsh will share her beautiful new nature book, Time to Move South for Winter at St Peter’s Primary Budleigh.

The festival’s annual hotly contested Children’s Lit Quiz will take place online this year with contestants from local primary schools vying for the beautiful Dartington Glass Bowl and books donated by Waterstones.

‘We are so excited to be back live,’ says Festival Chair Sue Briggs, ‘and to be programming so many wonderful children’s authors at a time when children have missed many extra curricula author visits in the last year and a half. Reading and a love of books is such an important part of a young person’s development and we hope this year’s programme will make up for so much lost time.’

The festival is strongly supported by local businesses and donors, with the Exeter hearing organisation Audify once again this year’s Headline Sponsor. Family events are sponsored by Michael and Valerie Jackaman, Paul Humphries Architects Ltd and Exeter School. Events all take place in venues around Budleigh including close to the Festival Marquee on Station Road. Tickets are on sale at budlitfest.org.uk.