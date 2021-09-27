Lions' quack team overcome duck race difficulties
- Credit: Jim Jefferson
Resourceful members of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club were not to be defeated when circumstances outside of their control threatened to put the mockers on this year's charity fundraising duck race.
Their quack team came up with a cunning plan, as club president Richard Allen explained: "Normally in September we hold our annual duck race and barbecue on the River Otter just outside of Budleigh Salterton.
"Unfortunately this year we were unable to do this due to the works in connection with the Lower Otter Restoration Project. Rather than do nothing we turned the event into a Duck Race Raffle."
Richard went on: "Thanks to our club members selling tickets, the terrific support we received from local people and holiday makers buying tickets, plus many donations, we raised the magnificent sum of £2,283.66 which will go to help many local charitable causes. The raffle draw took place on Sunday morning, September 26, in Budleigh High Street."
Richard added: "Our duck race is almost 40 years old and it used to run in March from the river bridge at Otterton to the White Bridge on South Farm Road. One year the race took five and a half hours to complete and so it was decided to run it from Clamour Bridge and hold it in September.
"In the early days we used to hire wetsuits and borrow some from the fire service but in later years our team of helpers used their own to walk the river and make sure there were no missing ducks!"
Most Read
- 1 East Devon reports rise in Covid cases
- 2 Property of the Week: Ocean Quest, Exmouth
- 3 Beach lifeguard service ends for year as season ends
- 4 Mayor tells of pride at kindness shown to Afghan refugees
- 5 Headteacher joins calls for improved school funding
- 6 Health chief calls for review of 'confusing' schools covid policy
- 7 Community responds brilliantly to Afghan refugee crisis
- 8 Nightingale hospital in running for top industry award
- 9 East Devon elects new councillor in the Exe Valley
- 10 Closer look at the health of kings and queens past