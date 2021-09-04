News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Lions offer welcome boost for running club

Tim Dixon

Published: 9:45 AM September 4, 2021   
Budleigh Runners receive funding support from Budleigh Lions

Budleigh Runners receive funding support from Budleigh Lions - Credit: Deborah Allen

Richard Allen, the President of the Lions Club of Budleigh Salterton, was pleased to present a cheque on August Bank Holiday Monday to representatives of the Budleigh Runners 5K group.

The cheque was for £170 and was specifically to enable one of their group to be trained as an accredited run leader.

Richard said: "It was a pleasure to present the cheque to the running club. The Lions are always keen to support local community organisations and activities when we can. The Budleigh Runners is a very friendly inclusive group and encourages people of all abilities to join."

Helen from Budleigh Runners said: "We are so grateful to the Lions for their generous donation.  This has enabled us to enrol one of our volunteer run leaders onto the course to gain the accredited LiRF (leader in running fitness) certification with England Athletics.

"This will be of great benefit to our club and allow us to grow further. We value the support of the Lions club and would like to say a huge thank-you to them and our community."

