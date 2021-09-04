Published: 1:30 PM September 4, 2021

Budleigh Salterton Lions Club were delighted to be able to hold their annual August Bank Holiday Fayre this year along the seafront.

The event was first held in 1999 and it was great to be back following the recent relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and organisers were determined to make this occasion one to remember.

A spokesman told the Journal: "Due to the cancellation of our annual Gala Week in May and popular demand we decided to include some of our outdoor Gala Week activities on the same day as our Fayre.

"One of these was the ever popular pebble building & design competition on the beach.

"We also announced the winners of our treasure hunt competition, for which we had been selling locations during the previous week. The winning location was Matlock in Derbyshire!

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support, which is very much appreciated. There was a total of 26 stalls selling a wide variety of bric-a-brac, pictures, artwork, crafts, books, plants, flowers, and clothes and many local organisations and charities were represented.

"The Lions' barbecue was very popular, raising funds for local and international charities.

"We were lucky with the good weather and local people and visitors to our town appreciated the Fayre.

"We would also like to thank Gilbert Stephens solicitors for sponsoring the pebble building competition and the Norman Family Charitable Trust for sponsoring the treasure hunt map and the Lions stalls."

If you would like more information about Budleigh Salterton Lions Club or if you would like to make a donation or sponsor an event please get in touch via the club's website www.budleighlions.com .