News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Megan makes big book milestone

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 12:30 PM September 18, 2021   
Mike Hilliar, the Deputy Mayor, presented Megan Bishop with an extra gift

Mike Hilliar, the Deputy Mayor, presented Megan Bishop with an extra gift - a £30 book token - on behalf of Budleigh Salterton Town Council - Credit: BSL

Young book lover Megan Bishop has read and discussed 100 books and received her Book Track certificate and gold medal for this marvellous achievement at Budleigh Salterton Library.

Mike Hilliar, the deputy mayor, also presented 11-year-old Megan with an extra gift - a £30 book token - on behalf of Budleigh Salterton Town Council.
Megan began Book Track in person in the library but continued sending in some wonderfully vivid Book Track reports via email - during lockdown - to complete her 100 books.

She particularly enjoyed reading detective stories and is now reading the iconic Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie. Everyone at the library says congratulations, Megan!
Book Track is a Devon Library Reading Scheme for children. 

Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat races to the scene

Lifeboats respond to reports of people calling for help

Tim Dixon

person
New electric car charging points are set to be installed in East Devon

New electric vehicle charging hubs given the green light

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth's Phear skatepark is getting a facelift

Skatepark upgrade will elevate it to Olympic standard

Tim Dixon

person
Exmouth win thrilling game

Rugby

Exmouth win late in a Cornish thriller

Tim Herbert

person