Published: 12:30 PM September 18, 2021

Mike Hilliar, the Deputy Mayor, presented Megan Bishop with an extra gift - a £30 book token - on behalf of Budleigh Salterton Town Council - Credit: BSL

Young book lover Megan Bishop has read and discussed 100 books and received her Book Track certificate and gold medal for this marvellous achievement at Budleigh Salterton Library.

Mike Hilliar, the deputy mayor, also presented 11-year-old Megan with an extra gift - a £30 book token - on behalf of Budleigh Salterton Town Council.

Megan began Book Track in person in the library but continued sending in some wonderfully vivid Book Track reports via email - during lockdown - to complete her 100 books.

She particularly enjoyed reading detective stories and is now reading the iconic Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie. Everyone at the library says congratulations, Megan!

Book Track is a Devon Library Reading Scheme for children.