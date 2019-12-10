Advanced search

Christmas atmosphere comes to town as traders open late for festive occasion

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 December 2019

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8543. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8543. Picture: Peter Bowler

Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton's late night shopping spectacular officially launched the Christmas season for the town.

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8704. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8704. Picture: Peter Bowler

On Friday (December 6), traders in the town kept their shops open until 8pm, while shoppers picked up their Christmas gifts under Budleigh's Christmas lights.

While this year's event, organised by the town's chamber of commerce, did not feature the usual procession, there was a full range of entertainment featuring pupils from St Peter's, Otterton and Drake's primary schools.

The library was open with a children's Christmas story time.

Santa's grotto, organised by the lions club, returned.

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8685. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8685. Picture: Peter Bowler

There were performances through the night along with circus skills demonstrations for the children.

Chamber of commerce chairman Michael Hilliar said: "The event went very well. There was definitely a Christmas atmosphere thanks to the Exeter Railway Band, the three schools and Imperial Productions."

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8673. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8673. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8671. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8671. Picture: Peter Bowler

Simon Jupp at Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8693. Picture: Peter BowlerSimon Jupp at Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8693. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8668. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8668. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8660. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8660. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8663. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8663. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8655. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8655. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8643. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8643. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8648. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8648. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8637. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8637. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8635. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8635. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8628. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8628. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8623. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8623. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8620. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8620. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8617. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8617. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8612. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8612. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8605. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8605. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8610. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8610. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8598. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8598. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8596. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8596. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8592. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8592. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8591. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8591. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8582. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8582. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8588. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8588. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8576. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8576. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8574. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8574. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8571. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8571. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8569. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8569. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8564. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8564. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8563. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8563. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8559. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8559. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8554. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8554. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8548. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8548. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8542. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8542. Picture: Peter Bowler

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8539. Picture: Peter BowlerBudleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8539. Picture: Peter Bowler

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Harrison victorious in last stableford of 2019

Golf club and ball

Town’s Tuesday night game at Shepton Mallet is washed out

Football on pitch

Lympstone net clean sheet win over table-toppers thanks to Schlaefli strike

Brixington Blues Under-11s power to big Devon Cup win

Harry Batten in action for Brixington Blues U11s in their cip win over Okehampton. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS

Exmouth Town cup tie OFF

Exmouth Town versus Honiton Town preview. Picture ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists