Christmas atmosphere comes to town as traders open late for festive occasion

Budleigh Salterton's late night shopping spectacular officially launched the Christmas season for the town.

On Friday (December 6), traders in the town kept their shops open until 8pm, while shoppers picked up their Christmas gifts under Budleigh's Christmas lights.

While this year's event, organised by the town's chamber of commerce, did not feature the usual procession, there was a full range of entertainment featuring pupils from St Peter's, Otterton and Drake's primary schools.

The library was open with a children's Christmas story time.

Santa's grotto, organised by the lions club, returned.

There were performances through the night along with circus skills demonstrations for the children.

Chamber of commerce chairman Michael Hilliar said: "The event went very well. There was definitely a Christmas atmosphere thanks to the Exeter Railway Band, the three schools and Imperial Productions."

