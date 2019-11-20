Advanced search

Budleigh ready for annual late night shopping spectacular

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 November 2019

Budleigh late night shopping 2017. Waiting to see Father Christmas. Picture: Peter Bowler.

Budleigh late night shopping 2017. Waiting to see Father Christmas. Picture: Peter Bowler.

Peter Bowler

Budleigh Salterton is gearing up for its annual Christmas shopping spectacular.

On Friday, December 6, traders in the town will keep their doors open until 8pm while shoppers get their Christmas gifts under the town's festive illuminations.

While this year's late night shopping event, organised by the town's chamber of commerce, will not feature the usual procession, a full range of entertainment - ¬ featuring pupils from St Peter's, Drake's and Otterton primary schools - will begin at 6pm.

The library, in Station Road, will be open from 6.30pm until 8.30pm with a children's Christmas story time with Jan Oke and a book sale with mulled wine and mince pies available.

The Santa's Grotto, organised by Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, will return and there will be performances through the night from Imperial College Operatic Society, Exeter Railway Band, and The Renaissance Choir, along with circus skills demonstrations for the children.

