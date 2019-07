Gallery

Budleigh street party bathed in sunshine promotes town's traders

Budleigh street party. Picture: Peter Bowler Peter Bowler

The success of an inaugural community street party means it could return in future years.

Budleigh Salterton's shopping district was turned into a giant dinner table for the event aimed at improving trade and raising awareness of the independent shops in the town.

The town centre was closed to traffic while around 400 people - many in Sir Walter Raleigh-inspired costumes - enjoyed a mix of produce made and sold in Budleigh as well as picnics brought from home.

While people tucked into their food, Budleigh's ukulele band, accompanied by Tudor dancers and flautists, provided the entertainment.

Some traders and restaurateurs kept their businesses open later and a raffle was held to fund the town's Christmas lights appeal.

Chamber of Commerce vice-chairman Helen Warren organised the event with the help of chairman Mike Hilliar as well as other members of the chamber and Budleigh Lions Club.

A spokesman for the event said: "Owing to the wonderful weather, many people stayed at their tables until 10pm soaking up the superb atmosphere."

Organisers thanked everyone who supported the event.

