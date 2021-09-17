Published: 11:30 AM September 17, 2021

An innovative and powerful idea to promote greater awareness of Parkinson's Disease has been unveiled in Budleigh Salterton.

It is the brainchild of local artist and sculptor Maurice Ware, who has been living with Parkinson’s for the past 15 years.

He he has painted a design to celebrate and show the strength that Parkinson’s sufferers have to live with, depicting one of his idols, and fellow sufferer, Muhammad Ali.

The boxer famously had his hand imprint placed on the wall of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, so that people would not walk over him, and Maurice has used this image to portray the slogan “Dare to be Great” to show the fighting spirit.

The image has been printed onto a T-shirt, free of charge, by Personal Touch Embroidery in Exeter, and is being sold at independent store Fifty Degrees Clothing in Budleigh, with 100% of the profits of the sale going to Parkinson’s UK.

Fifty Degrees Clothing, in Fore Street, Budleigh, is owned by Sarah Wookey and Richard Pillow. Maurice is Sarah's brother-in-law.

The T-shirt has been launched this week to coincide with the Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival.



The shirt is either available to buy in store (4a Fore St, BS, EX9 6NG) or online at www.fiftydegrees.co.uk. Cost is £25.



