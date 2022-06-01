News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Dozens take part in Gala Week Fun Run

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM June 1, 2022
Budleigh Salterton Fun Run 

Budleigh Salterton Fun Run - Credit: Peter Bowler

The Budleigh Salterton Fun Run took place on Sunday, May 29 as part of the Lions Club Gala Week. 

Group shot at the start of the Fun Run

Group shot at the start of the Fun Run - Credit: Peter Bowler

This year 74 people took part and the event raised £125 towards the Christmas Lights Fund. 

The route takes runners from Lime Kiln car park, up Salting Hill, down Marine Parade and back along the seafront to the car park. There are several age categories, from under eights to over 50s. 

Budleigh Mayor Cllr Mike Hilliar and chair of the Chamber of Commerce Helen Warren

Budleigh Mayor Cllr Mike Hilliar and chair of the Chamber of Commerce Helen Warren - Credit: Peter Bowler

The Fun Run is organised by the Chamber of Commerce for the Lions, and this year it was sponsored by Ashbury Dental Care, who presented each runner with a china mug with a toothbrush and toothpaste inside. 

The sponsor of Budleigh Salterton Fun Run and his daughters

The sponsor of Budleigh Salterton Fun Run and his daughters - Credit: Peter Bowler

The race was started by Cllr Michael Hilliar, Budleigh Town Mayor, and Helen Warren, chair of the Chamber of Commerce. 

Budleigh Salterton Fun Run

Budleigh Salterton Fun Run - Credit: Peter Bowler

Crossing the finishing line at the Fun Run

Crossing the finishing line at the Fun Run - Credit: Peter Bowler

The overall winners were Eliza Turner and James Adesina, and certificates were awarded to the first, second and third prize winners in each category. 

James Adesina, the overall winner in the male category

James Adesina, the overall winner in the male category - Credit: Peter Bowler

Mayor Michael Hilliar with one of the runners

Mayor Michael Hilliar with one of the runners - Credit: Peter Bowler

Presenting a trophy to one of the category winners

Presenting a trophy to one of the category winners - Credit: Peter Bowler

One of the certificate winners

One of the certificate winners - Credit: Peter Bowler


