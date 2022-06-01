Dozens take part in Gala Week Fun Run
- Credit: Peter Bowler
The Budleigh Salterton Fun Run took place on Sunday, May 29 as part of the Lions Club Gala Week.
This year 74 people took part and the event raised £125 towards the Christmas Lights Fund.
The route takes runners from Lime Kiln car park, up Salting Hill, down Marine Parade and back along the seafront to the car park. There are several age categories, from under eights to over 50s.
The Fun Run is organised by the Chamber of Commerce for the Lions, and this year it was sponsored by Ashbury Dental Care, who presented each runner with a china mug with a toothbrush and toothpaste inside.
The race was started by Cllr Michael Hilliar, Budleigh Town Mayor, and Helen Warren, chair of the Chamber of Commerce.
The overall winners were Eliza Turner and James Adesina, and certificates were awarded to the first, second and third prize winners in each category.