Exmouth crews called out the tackle fridge fire

PUBLISHED: 10:20 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 22 July 2020
A fridge fire in Budleigh Salterton was tackled by Exmouth fire crews on Tuesday (July 21).
Two fire engines from Exmouth were mobilised after reports of smoke coming from a fridge freezer at a property in Station Road, Budleigh, at shortly before 5pm.
Crews confirmed there was a fridge on fire in the first floor of the building.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire as well as small tools.
Crews also used a gas monitor to check the area and moved the fridge to open air. The electricity to the property was also isolated.
