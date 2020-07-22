Exmouth crews called out the tackle fridge fire

Firefighters tackle a fridge fire in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station Archant

A fridge fire in Budleigh Salterton was tackled by Exmouth fire crews on Tuesday (July 21).

Two fire engines from Exmouth were mobilised after reports of smoke coming from a fridge freezer at a property in Station Road, Budleigh, at shortly before 5pm.

Crews confirmed there was a fridge on fire in the first floor of the building.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire as well as small tools.

Crews also used a gas monitor to check the area and moved the fridge to open air. The electricity to the property was also isolated.