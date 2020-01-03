Advanced search

Budleigh Salterton fire station proposed for closure

PUBLISHED: 10:07 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 03 January 2020

Archant

Budleigh Salterton's fire station is earmarked for closure under proposals announced by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters based at Budleigh Salterton will respond from Exmouth fire station if the proposals are agreed by the Fire Authority on Friday, January 10.

The plans will see Topsham fire station relocated to the service HQ at Clyst St George.

But plans to replace 24-hour cover at Exmouth fire station with daytime-only crewing have been postponed, so that a revised arrangement for 24/7 cover can be agreed with the Fire Brigades Union.

A proposal to close Colyton fire station has been scrapped, for the time being, but the station will be subjected to periodic review.

The announcement follows a public consultation on a number of options designed to make more efficient use of the fire service's resources.

They include taking little-used fire appliances out of operation and having a more flexible on-call duty system.

Budleigh Salterton Town Council expressed serious concern about the potential closure of the town's fire station at a meeting in September 2019.

Councillors were worried about how scaling back fire cover would affect response times, particularly in the case of a major incident.

The report that will go before the fire authority explains that the response area for Budleigh Salterton fire station's on-call firefighters falls completely within Exmouth fire stations's 10-minute emergency response area. Therefore, Budleigh Salterton's firefighters could be called to Exmouth instead. The plans will see Budleigh fire station sold, and one fire appliance removed. No compulsory redundancies are expected.

By the same token, Topsham fire station's response area falls within Middlemoor fire station's 10-minute emergency response area. The plans will see Topsham fire station being sold and one of its two appliances moving to the service HQ at Clyst St George; the other will eventually move to Middlemoor. Again, no redundancies are expected.

Elsewhere across the area, Bridgewater, Taunton, Torquay and Yeovil will lose their third 'low activity' fire appliances, and Crediton, Lynton, Martock and Totnes will lose their second fire engines.

In other locations including Sidmouth, risk-based availability will be introduced for the second fire appliances. This is based on the fact that daytime fires are usually detected immediately and can often be dealt with quickly, while night-time incidents tend to require more resources.

The fire service report also explains: "The payment for availability for 'on-call' staff that has been agreed in principle with trade unions will improve availability of 'on-call' fire appliances.

"It is also agreed - with one trade union and discussions ongoing with another - that 'aggregate crewing', where firefighters can be sent to incidents with fewer than four firefighters, be adopted."

For full details of the consultation, its findings, and the fire service's plans for future fire cover across the two counties, click here.

Most Read

Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

New office block included in fresh plans for vacant Salterton Road site

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man banned from Exmouth after writing rude messages to neighbour on his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Iron gates stolen from Woodbury Salterton farm

Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car locks drilled and windows smashed in Woodbury Common car park raids

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

New office block included in fresh plans for vacant Salterton Road site

Land South of Redgate, near Tesco in Salterton Road, Exmouth, where it is proposed 59 retirement apartments could be built. Picture: Google Street View

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man banned from Exmouth after writing rude messages to neighbour on his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Iron gates stolen from Woodbury Salterton farm

Police.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe looking to start 2020 with 12th straight league win on visit to Plymouth

Action from the Withycombe win over Totnes. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Exmouth Town all set for a busy January

Exmouth Town defend a corner in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Budleigh Salterton fire station proposed for closure

Wild Woodbury plants up new Devon Bank by village hall

Exmouth Town running ‘Operation Bring a Mate to Football’ for first game of 2020

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists